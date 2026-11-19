Edathua: Setting an inspiring example of civic responsibility, employees at the Edathua KSRTC depot have taken matters into their own hands to revamp their dilapidated station. Setting aside political differences, 115 staff members joined hands and contributed a fixed amount from their own salaries to fund the renovation.

The main building, which had been left neglected and unpainted for years, was cleaned and given a fresh coat of paint, complete with the depot’s name proudly restored. Previously, staff members had no parking facilities and were forced to leave their two-wheelers exposed to the sun and rain. To solve this, they constructed a small parking shed on the premises. They also plugged leaks in the station's chronically leaking staircase.

The signboard along the state highway entrance, which had faded to the point of being completely illegible, was also repainted and cleaned, with work underway to install proper lighting. Additionally, in anticipation of the massive influx of vehicles and pilgrims for the upcoming Chakkulathukavu Pongala festival, the workers have launched a campus-wide clean-up drive to ensure adequate facilities.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Depot Officer-in-Charge M K Salim, along with staff union representatives Abdul Gafoor, Anoop, K Padmakumar, Manoj, K K Shaji, and Madhavankutty.

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Call for road safety measures

Alongside the renovation, the staff have raised an urgent road safety concern. A dangerous blind spot exists where buses exit the depot to turn toward Ambalappuzha, making it impossible to see oncoming traffic. Similarly, speeding motorists on the road fail to spot buses pulling out, leading to frequent collisions.

The employees have urged authorities to install warning signboards and enforce strict speed limits at the junction to prevent further accidents. 115 depot employees pooled funds from their own salaries to clean, repair, and repaint the neglected main building.