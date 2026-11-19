Kodakara: A life-size elephant crafted entirely from cane has become the talk of the town after it was commissioned by an event management firm based in Andhra Pradesh. Measuring nine feet in height and ten feet in length, it is believed to be the first cane sculpture of its scale ever made in Kerala, according to P P Roy, owner of a 35-year-old furniture unit in Perambra.

Bringing this gentle giant to life was a 46-day endeavor. Built over an internal steel armature, the structure incorporates more than 1,000 slender cane strips and 150 thicker reeds. The artisans first contoured the elephant's massive physique using the sturdier canes before wrapping and detailing the exterior with a fine cane weave.

The master craftsmen behind the creation are Tapan Roy and Bappi Roy, artisans hailing from West Bengal. Weighing in at around 750 kilograms and built at a cost of ₹3.5 lakh, the massive sculpture took a crew of nearly twenty people to safely hoist it onto a lorry yesterday morning, after which it began its journey to Andhra Pradesh.