Manorama Hortus will host two creative movement workshops in December, offering seniors and children opportunities to explore self-expression and creativity through bodily movement.

The 'Creative Movement Workshop' for seniors, designed for people over the age of 50, will be held on December 4 from 11 am to 1 pm. For children, the 'Move With Joy' session will be held on December 4 and 5.

Creative movement workshop for seniors

Movement is central to our daily lives—yet we rarely take the time to tune into our bodies with curiosity and mindfulness. Specially designed for individuals aged 50 and above, 'Creative Movement for Seniors' is a warm, inclusive, and rejuvenating space to reconnect with oneself.

Rooted in the principles of contemporary dance, this session uses playful games and guided exercises to enhance mobility, physical expression, and creativity. Rather than memorising rigid steps, participants are encouraged to explore the space around them, listen to their bodies, and express themselves freely in fresh, authentic ways. Everyone will leave the room feeling lighter, revitalised, and inspired.

Who Can Attend: No previous experience in dance or movement arts is required, and people of all physical abilities and backgrounds are welcome.

About the Facilitator: Avantika Bahl is a Mumbai-based dancer and educator whose works have been showcased at leading festivals and community spaces across India. A frequent collaborator with theatre directors, visual artists, and filmmakers, she teaches at premier dance academies in Mumbai and serves as visiting faculty for choreography programs nationwide. Avantika is also a curator and dramaturg for Viewpoint, a platform supporting emerging artists, and was honoured with the KCC (Kolkata Centre for Creativity) Award in 2023.

Date & Time: December 4 | 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Move with Joy: A body movement workshop for children

Set to take place on December 4 and 5 at Manorama Hortus, 'Move with Joy' is an interactive movement workshop facilitated by Dipna Daryanani. The session is thoughtfully crafted to spark imagination, build confidence, and nurture spontaneous physical expression in young children.

Dipna Daryanani, who leads the 'Move with Joy' workshop. Photo: Special arrangement

About the Facilitator: Dipna Daryanani is a Mumbai-based contemporary dance artist, educator, and author. She is the founder of 'Move With Joy' (a creative movement practice tailored for young children) and 'Love the World Today' (a sustainable children’s clothing brand).'

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Participants can register through the Manorama Hortus website.