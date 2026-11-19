Meenangadi: Grappling with an acute shortage of space, the police station here is literally gasping for room. While locals hope the government will step in and provide a modern, spacious facility, years of petitions and memorandums continue to gather dust with zero follow-up.

Despite repeated appeals submitted across the bureaucratic ladder, from the state government and the Director General of Police (DGP) to the District Collector, demanding the station's relocation, nothing has materialised.

Memorandums have consistently highlighted viable plots of land adjacent to the town suitable for a new station, yet years have passed without any progress. Even though the station occupies a prominent location in town, its operational capacity is severely crippled by cramped quarters.

The premises lack adequate space to park even the station's official vehicles at the same time, forcing them onto the shoulders of the national highway. Station staff face a similar plight, with no parking available for their personal vehicles.

The situation has only worsened due to seized property. Vehicles impounded in connection with various cases are routinely dumped along the highway and inside the nearby public bus terminal. Many of these roadside-parked vehicles have decayed into unroadworthy conditions.

When the highway shoulders run out of space or when larger vehicles are seized, they are parked right along the entry and exit corridors of the bus stand. A further influx of impounded vehicles threatens to disrupt the terminal's daily operations entirely.

The station’s interior is equally dismal. Housed in a building constructed decades ago, it lacks even basic working space for on-duty personnel. Whenever multiple parties or groups visit regarding a case, the station becomes so congested that there is barely room to turn around.

In light of these conditions, demand is mounting to relocate the police station to the site of the defunct Milma plant, situated just a stone's throw from the town centre.

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Since it is revenue land, a new complex could be constructed without legal or land-acquisition bottlenecks. Its strategic location close to the town and directly abutting the national highway makes it an ideal, easily accessible alternative.