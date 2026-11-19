Munnar: Fresh safety concerns have emerged along the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway as authorities move to remove a massive boulder that acts as a natural support for the hillside above it.

The boulder, located near the Arulmani Bridge in Old Munnar, is being removed as part of the ongoing highway-widening project. Situated at the foot of a hill bordering property owned by the CSI Church, the rock serves as the base for two other massive boulders perched directly above it.

Residents fear that blasting away the supporting boulder could destabilise the slope, causing the rocks above it to come crashing down and potentially triggering a major landslide in Old Munnar. They warn that such a disaster could be similar to the one that struck 3rd Mile near Karadippara last month.

There were warning signs of possible slope instability months ago. Earth-cutting carried out as part of the road-widening work had caused the ground on the CSI Church property near the bridge to develop deep fissures, splitting the surface down the middle.