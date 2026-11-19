Munnar: It was 4.00 am. Sixty-year-old Soottu Swamy was sound asleep when someone jolted him awake by tugging at his lungi and blanket. Opening his bleary eyes, he was met with a towering silhouette and two gleaming white streaks. Was it a nightmare? He rubbed his eyes and looked again.

It was no dream—it was ‘Padayappa,’ the legendary wild tusker that holds the high ranges in perpetual fear. Letting go of his clothes without making a sound, Swamy desperately searched for cover. Knowing that the slightest movement could cost him his life, he scrambled beneath a nearby sewing machine and curled into a tight ball, holding his breath.

Meanwhile, his wife, Jayaparvathi (55), who was sleeping in the inner room, woke to the crashing sounds up front. Spotting the colossal intruder, she slipped out through the back door and sprinted into the darkness to raise the alarm. Both were labourers in the New Division of Grahamsland Estate and lived in the estate quarters (layam). Alerted by Jayaparvathi, fellow workers quickly mobilised, raising an uproar to chase the wild tusker away. Only then could they pull Swamy to safety, ending an agonising, half-hour ordeal under the sewing machine.

Officials believe the aroma of stored rice and provisions drew Padayappa to the house. The tusker ripped through the roof, wrecked household belongings, and ransacked the vegetable garden before finally retreating into the forest.