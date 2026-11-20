Erumeli: The Erumely Service Co-operative Bank has felicitated a staff member who set a shining example of honesty by returning a lost sum of ₹50,000 to its rightful owner.

The incident occurred recently when a customer, who had just withdrawn ₹50,000 from the bank, accidentally dropped the packet of cash on his way out. Susmeera, a part-time employee returning to the bank after stepping out, spotted the unattended bundle lying on the first-floor floor. When she opened it and found wads of currency notes, she didn't hesitate for a second.

Susmeera walked straight into the Bank Secretary’s cabin, reported what she had found, and handed the money over. Upon learning about the lost cash, the Bank Administrator and staff acted swiftly to trace the customer. They summoned him back to the branch and safely handed over the entire amount.