Adimali: The government’s promised initiative to dredge sand and silt from local dams and rivers continues to face inordinate delays. A move that could have revitalised a struggling construction sector and bolstered hydroelectric power generation remains largely on paper. Meanwhile, heavy siltation across various reservoirs in the district has drastically depleted their storage capacity, dealing a severe blow to electricity generation.

Compounding the problem, an acute shortage of river sand has plunged the construction industry into a deeper crisis, leaving daily-wage labourers in dire straits. Massive reserves of sand and alluvium remain trapped in major reservoirs, including Kallarkutti, Pambla and Ponmudi, as well as along the riverbeds of the Periyar and Chinnar.

Until about a decade ago, local panchayats were authorised to extract and auction sand from reservoirs and major rivers, guided by clearance reports from the Geology and Revenue departments. However, ever since extraction was brought to a halt, relentless sedimentation has choked these reservoirs, shrinking the storage capacity of several dams by more than half.

The Kallarkutti and Lower Periyar dams have borne the brunt of this neglect. With thick layers of mud, sand, and silt drastically eating into Kallarkutti’s retention capacity, the Neriamangalam hydroelectric powerhouse—which depends on water channeled from this reservoir—faces operational constraints even at the height of the monsoon.

The Neriamangalam plant has an installed capacity to generate 79 MW of electricity. Originally equipped with three 18-MW generators, an additional 25-MW unit was later commissioned to curb water overflow during heavy rains. Yet, with the reservoir's capacity severely diminished, power generation can rarely operate at peak levels. The scenario is much the same at the Lower Periyar dam, where thick sediment beds continue to thwart optimal power generation.

The socio-economic fallout has been equally harsh. When regulated sand mining was permitted at Kallarkutti—which borders the Konnathady and Vellathooval panchayats—nearly 1,000 workers were gainfully employed across just four landing banks (kadavus).

Following the blanket ban on local sand mining, the district's building sector has been paralysed. Sand is now sourced from neighbouring states at exorbitant prices that the average citizen simply cannot afford. As a result, work on several government-backed housing welfare schemes has ground to an indefinite halt.