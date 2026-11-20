Perumbavoor: In a novel bid to counter the looming power crisis, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has turned utility poles into mini power reservoirs. A pilot run of this pole-mounted energy storage system was officially launched at Vaikkara near Kuruppampady.

Jointly developed by KSEB and Dyuberg Energy, the unit is mounted directly onto existing Low-Tension (LT) electricity poles. Since it requires no dedicated land footprint, this space-efficient innovation is tailor-made for a land-scarce, densely populated state like Kerala.

The system's standout feature is its ability to soak up excess solar energy generated during the day and feed it back into the grid during nighttime peak hours. Beyond bridging the supply-demand gap, this setup prevents inverter tripping caused by daytime voltage spikes and allows the utility to approve more rooftop solar connections without the costly overhead of upgrading distribution lines.

The unit runs on a robust Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery with a 20-year lifespan and comes integrated with remote monitoring and anti-islanding safety protections. Each battery boasts a 5 kW storage capacity. With standard distribution transformers rated between 100 and 150 kW, powering an entire transformer zone through peak hours would require roughly 20 such pole-mounted units. Each system costs approximately ₹2 lakh.

The initiative was realised under the supervision of KSEB Chief Engineer K Dinesh, Deputy Chief Engineer B Sheeja, and Assistant Executive Engineer P Sreeranjini. Following the successful evaluation of this pilot, KSEB plans to roll out the project across other parts of the state.