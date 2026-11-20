Police personnel in Keralam’s anti-narcotics squads will be trained in pistol handling, following a rise in attacks on officers.

ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayyan has directed all district police chiefs to immediately arrange specialised training for personnel of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) teams in their jurisdictions, according to a statement on Friday.

The training will focus on handling pistols in emergencies and will include rapid stripping, assembling and firing, the statement said.

Vijayan said zonal inspectors general and range deputy inspectors general had been instructed to monitor the training and ensure it is properly implemented.