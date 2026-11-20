Kochi: The Kochi City Police have identified 15 traffic junctions for a three-month monitoring exercise, with Assistant Commissioner-rank officers tasked with finding local solutions to congestion and other traffic-related problems.

The exercise will focus on identifying problems at individual junctions and introducing relatively small interventions that can immediately improve traffic movement. These could include marking pedestrian crossings, installing traffic lights and removing signboards or other obstacles that obstruct motorists’ view.

Kaloor, Vyttila, Edappally, Jos Junction and Tripunithura are among the locations selected, Kochi City Police Commissioner R Nishanthini said at a meet-the-press programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club on Friday.

The findings from the exercise will also help the police prepare proposals for more extensive traffic management measures that require the involvement of multiple government departments.

Nishanthini identified traffic management as her foremost priority, followed by action against drug-related offences and cybercrime.

Clarifying the police stand on the city’s nightlife, she said the department was not opposed to nightlife activities. However, additional personnel would be deployed at night to prevent criminal activities. Random night-time inspections, including vehicle checks, are also being conducted to deter drug peddling and illegal racing.

Private bus employee ID cards

On the proposed identity cards for private bus employees, Nishanthini said 1,800 workers had submitted their particulars so far, with the verification process completed for 760. The card design and format have been finalised, and distribution is expected to start soon.

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The cards will initially have a validity of six months. However, the procedure for renewing them has not yet been settled. A meeting with stakeholders next week is expected to finalise the rollout schedule and validity conditions. No specific deadline has been announced, though the police intend to complete the process at the earliest.

Asked about allegations that several private bus owners were related to police personnel or their families, she said no such matter had been brought to her attention. She also said the issue should not automatically be connected with the problems associated with private buses.

On the shortage of police personnel amid rising crime, Nishanthini acknowledged that the force might not be sufficient to match the growing number of cases but maintained that police presence was ensured across the city.

Cheating, cybercrime and drug-related offences are among the most frequently reported crimes in Kochi, she said.