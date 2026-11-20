Forty-seven years of ceaselessly stirring peanuts over a scorching pan left Mohanan with severe wear and tear in his shoulder. But that chronic pain also became the spark for a brilliant invention. The other day, when he rolled his peanut cart near Kochi’s Kaloor Stadium, a curious crowd quickly gathered. Inside the wide roasting pan, a mechanical paddle was spinning on its own like a robot, roasting the peanuts to perfection. With the machine doing the heavy lifting, all Mohanan had to do was scoop the hot nuts into paper cones and hand them to eager customers.

The inspiration struck when Mohanan spotted an automated stirrer used to simmer payasam at a friend’s shop. Taking a cue from that setup, he decided to build a contraption of his own. By vertically mounting a small motor fitted with blades that sweep through the entire pan, roasting became effortless. Today, he easily roasts up to 15 kilograms a day. The battery needs to be recharged only once every two days, and Mohanan is already working on upgrading it to run on solar power.

Impressed by the innovation, several other street vendors have approached him, asking him to build similar machines for them. Yet, even with technology handling the hard work, Mohanan can’t quite let go of his roots. Every few minutes, he picks up his iron spatula and gives the rim of the pan a couple of sharp, rhythmic clangs. It is more than just a 47-year-old muscle memory—that classic, metallic clatter remains his trademark way of calling out to passing customers.