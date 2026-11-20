Idukki: Keralam’s only tribal grama panchayat, Edamalakkudy, has been forced to shut its office amid a six-month salary freeze and an acute fund shortage, bringing public services to a near standstill.

With no staff or revenue to sustain operations, the panchayat committee has not convened for the past month. Essential services have been severely disrupted, with residents left to depend on occasional visits by officials to address their needs.

After going without salaries for six months, employees were forced to lock up the main office at Societykudy. The panchayat is now operating from a makeshift camp office in Devikulam.

Panchayat with no revenue of its own

Edamalakkudy has no independent source of revenue and depends entirely on government grants to meet its expenses. The withholding of funds over the past six months has left it unable to pay staff salaries, elected members' honorariums, sitting fees, travel allowances or even basic operational expenses.

The financial crisis has also crippled transportation. The panchayat's official vehicle remains parked under a tarpaulin in Devikulam as funds are unavailable to buy fuel. Reaching the remote Societykudy office requires hiring a trip jeep, costing ₹800 per person from Munnar and ₹1,000 from Devikulam. Unable to afford these steep travel expenses out of their own pockets, employees have stopped commuting to the office, forcing its closure.

The panchayat generates a meagre annual revenue of ₹6,000 from building tax and ₹1.10 lakh from profession tax. The state government, which once provided ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh a month under the general purpose fund, drastically reduced the allocation to ₹87,700 a few years ago.

Until recently, salaries and honorariums were paid using a ₹30 lakh special corpus sanctioned when the panchayat was formed in 2010. The fund has now been exhausted, with no fresh allocation forthcoming, leaving payments pending for six months.

14 employees left without pay

Eight permanent employees, including the Panchayat Secretary, and six contract workers have been left without salaries for the past six months. The 14 elected members of the governing committee have also not received their honorariums, sitting fees or travel allowances during this period.

Except for one employee, all staff members are from outside Idukki district. Many have been forced to borrow money at high interest rates to meet household expenses, buy food and pay for their daily commute.

The withholding of grants and plan funds triggered controversy, prompting State Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas to order a probe and seek a report in June. However, despite repeated petitions by the governing body and employees, including representations to the Chief Minister, funds required even to pay basic salaries have not been released.

The crisis also disrupted digital connectivity last week after BSNL disconnected the panchayat's internet over unpaid bills amounting to ₹13,000, bringing online services to a halt. The connection was restored a few days later after the Panchayat Secretary assured the telecom provider that the dues would be cleared immediately.

Panchayat president threatens mass protest

Protesting the government's apathy, Edamalakkudy Panchayat President M Binu has announced a mass agitation in front of the Devikulam RDO office next week.

"The government is neglecting the tribal population by withholding the essential funds needed to run Keralam's only tribal panchayat. We will mobilise the entire population of Edamalakkudy for this protest. It is sheer neglect towards our people that the government has not released even a single rupee to the only panchayat in the state that has no revenue of its own," Binu said.