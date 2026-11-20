Pampady: In a lasting tribute to former Chief Minister, the late Oommen Chandy, the Pampady Taluk Hospital has officially been renamed after the leader. The state government issued an order rechristening the facility as the ‘Oommen Chandy Multi-Speciality Taluk Headquarters Hospital, Pampady’. The order to this effect was issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The move follows an announcement made on July 25 by Health Minister K. Muraleedharan during his visit to Kottayam. Situated on the Kottayam–Kumily road, midway between the Kanjirappally Taluk Hospital and the Kottayam General Hospital, the Pampady facility serves as a vital healthcare lifeline for residents across neighbouring localities.

However, behind the prestige of the new name, the hospital’s reality tells a different story. Crucial clinical upgrades and basic infrastructure remain far from complete. For instance, although dialysis machines have been delivered, the unit sits idle for want of an adequate water supply. Similarly, the newly constructed casualty wing continues to gather dust, awaiting a formal inauguration, while the administrative block languishes in desperate need of renovation.