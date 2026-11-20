Kochi: The Factories and Boilers (FAB) Department has issued a stop memo temporarily shutting down a plywood manufacturing unit near Perumbavoor after the four-year-old son of an inter-state migrant worker couple died on Thursday evening when he got trapped in a veneer-drying machine.

Confirming the closure order on Friday, Nitish Devaraj, Joint Director of the FAB Department in Ernakulam, told Onmanorama that the stop memo was served exclusively on the unit where the fatality occurred. Following a directive from the government, the Director of Factories and Boilers is scheduled to visit the accident site on Saturday.

“After the Director’s visit tomorrow, the Inspector, Joint Director, and Inspectors from other divisions will inspect the site together and decide on the next course of action to ensure such situations are avoided in similar factories,” Devaraj said.

The victim was identified as Meraj Sheikh, son of Noor Jamal Sheikh and Noorima Khatun, natives of West Bengal. The accident occurred around 6:30 pm on Thursday at the plywood unit in Vettikkattukunnu, Thandekkad (Mudikkal), where Noor Jamal Sheikh is employed.

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According to reports, Meraj had accompanied his mother to the factory premises and was playing near the conveyor belt of the veneer-drying machine when his hand got caught, pulling him into the machinery. He died on the spot.

His body was shifted to the taluk hospital mortuary for autopsy, and the Perumbavur police have registered a case. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Friday stepped in and sought detailed reports from six district-level authorities in Ernakulam regarding the death of the child on the factory premises.

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Regulatory bottlenecks stall creche enforcement

The tragedy has once again exposed the glaring absence of childcare facilities for inter-state migrant workers across Perumbavoor’s plywood belt, forcing parents to bring young children into hazardous industrial zones.

Speaking on the hurdles in enforcing mandatory workplace creches, Devaraj pointed out that the regulatory framework was currently in a state of transition. With the traditional Factories Act having been de-notified, enforcement now falls under the Centre's Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Code, which mandates a creche in establishments employing 50 or more workers.

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“The issue with the OSH Code is that we can carry out strict enforcement only once its state rules come into effect. The state rules will most likely be tabled in this Assembly session. Until then, we are issuing letters and notices based on the old provisions," Devaraj said.

He added that while creche facilities are mandatory for obtaining initial factory approval, many establishments discontinue them afterward, adding that on Thursday alone, notices were served on four factories and efforts are underway to set up creches in association with anganwadis. Under existing norms, factory owners face imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of ₹1 lakh in the event of such fatal accidents.

Ignored ultimatums and inspection gaps

The boy’s death comes barely a week after the District Juvenile Committee, chaired by the district judge with the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) as convenor, and comprising the district collector, District Police Chief, Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and major department heads, issued an ultimatum to plywood factory owners and the FAB Department to ensure crèches are established in plywood units.

The District Child Protection Unit and the CWC have escalated the incident to Minister for Women and Child Development Bindu Krishna, seeking policy-level intervention.