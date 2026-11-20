Thrissur: Two police officers were attacked at the North Bus Stand in Thrissur around 5 pm on Thursday.

According to reports, an argument broke out between bus employees and two other individuals at the North Bus Stand. Civil Police Officer Praveen, who was on duty at the time, intervened to resolve the dispute. However, one of the youths, Harigovind (25), of Varandarappilly allegedly attacked him. He also attacked a woman police officer.

The Thrissur East Police took him into custody in connection with the incident. Praveen, who sustained an injury to his forehead during the incident, sought treatment at the Thrissur District Hospital.