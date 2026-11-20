Police officers attacked in Thrissur; CPO sustains head injury
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Two police officers were assaulted by a youth at the North Bus Stand in Thrissur during a dispute.
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An on-duty Civil Police Officer intervened in an argument between bus workers and individuals before being attacked, along with a woman police officer.
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The suspect, Harigovind, was taken into custody by Thrissur East Police, and the injured officer received medical treatment at the district hospital.'
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Thrissur: Two police officers were attacked at the North Bus Stand in Thrissur around 5 pm on Thursday.
According to reports, an argument broke out between bus employees and two other individuals at the North Bus Stand. Civil Police Officer Praveen, who was on duty at the time, intervened to resolve the dispute. However, one of the youths, Harigovind (25), of Varandarappilly allegedly attacked him. He also attacked a woman police officer.
The Thrissur East Police took him into custody in connection with the incident. Praveen, who sustained an injury to his forehead during the incident, sought treatment at the Thrissur District Hospital.