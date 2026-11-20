Sasthamkotta: Demands are mounting to implement the Kerala Water Authority's (KWA) proposal to restart operations at the old water treatment plant within the Sasthamkotta filter house complex. Officials and residents believe that plugging the leaks and recommissioning the plant is the only viable way to resolve the worsening drinking water crisis across Kunnathur taluk.

The technical report recommends carrying out immediate inspections, drafting cost estimates, and undertaking urgent repair works. It also suggests conducting a feasibility study on laying a pipeline crossing beneath the canal near Sooranad KCT Junction.

Key priorities include pinpointing the exact locations and severity of the structural leaks in the old facility to prepare an accurate repair estimate. Concurrently, engineers must inspect the operational health of the filter beds, clarifiers, valves, pipelines, pump sets, and electrical infrastructure. The report also stipulates that once repairs are completed, comprehensive trial runs must be carried out to ensure water quality meets safety standards before full-scale supply resumes.

Overburdened: Entire Network Relies on New Plant

The Sasthamkotta complex features an older 22 MLD (million litres per day) plant alongside a newer 39 MLD facility. Following the detection of major leaks, operations at the old plant were completely suspended, leaving the newer unit to bear the entire supply burden alone.

At present, this single plant caters to a vast consumer base: Neendakara, Panmana, and Chavara under the Kollam Municipal Corporation, as well as the grama panchayats of Sooranad South, West Kallada, Mynagappally, Sasthamkotta, Thevalakkara, and the Pallichantha area of Sooranad North. Straining under this extensive distribution network, the system is struggling to deliver adequate water.

Morning Supply Frequently Hit

Plummeting water levels in the plant’s supply sump during the morning peak hours have severely disrupted main pumping schedules. Consequently, pumping to overhead reservoirs at Bharanikkavu, Kakkakkunnu, and Mynagappally often has to be temporarily suspended.

The resulting shortage at the Bharanikkavu tank has hit taps dry in areas like Muthupilakkadu and the Old Bus Stand surroundings. The crunch is particularly acute in Mynagappally, where the phasing out of local borewell schemes has left the population entirely dependent on the Sasthamkotta facility.

Proposal for an Under-Canal Pipeline

Urgent interventions are needed to stabilise supply to areas such as Kakkakkunnu in Sooranad South and throughout Sooranad North panchayat. Experts suggest tapping into the existing distribution line running from the Sasthamkotta plant toward KCT Junction to explore the possibility of laying a pipeline beneath the canal into Sooranad North. If implemented successfully, this route would allow water from the revived old plant to be pumped directly to these underserved pockets.