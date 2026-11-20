Kochi: Proving that age is truly just a number, senior citizens turned a day of celebration into pure bliss. As part of ‘GERICON’, the national conference of the Indian Academy of Geriatrics (IAG)—Malayala Manorama’s senior initiative ‘Nalla Prayam’ and the IAG Kerala Chapter hosted ‘Aanandam’ (Joy). The elderly participants cherished every moment of the gathering, singing, dancing, and sharing insights on the art of living happily.

The event came alive as Vishnu S Nair on the violin and Albin Rocky on the keyboard cast a musical spell, drawing seniors from all walks of life onto the floor for a unique dance-physiotherapy session led by geriatric physiotherapist Jowan John. Matching their steps to upbeat melodies with infectious energy, the participants set an exhilarating tone for the day.

Renowned educator and orator Dr. Mary Matilda reminded the gathering that old age is a period of liberating freedom, untethered by past obligations—a phase made truly sweet only when one embraces their passions.

Psychiatrist Dr. C J John emphasised the healing power of love, observing that keeping romance and emotional warmth alive into one’s twilight years builds the strength needed to navigate life’s hardships, urging the elders to rekindle affection.

Travel vlogger Remya S Anand noted that age is never an obstacle to exploring new horizons, taking in fresh sights, and embracing novel experiences. Health journalist T P Rajesh remarked that true bliss must first be discovered within oneself before it can radiate out to the wider world. Clinical psychologist and Manorama Aarogyam Assistant Editorial Coordinator Santhosh Shishupal encouraged seniors to reclaim forgotten passions, highlighting that dwelling on fond memories and cherishing present blessings are key to keeping the spirit young.

Geriatric care specialist Dr. Jino Joy added that modern elderly healthcare envisions vibrant, active seniors, affirming that genuine wellness is found in doing what one loves and living life to the fullest.