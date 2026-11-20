Kasaragod: A section of teachers at the Central University of Kerala has urged the Vice-Chancellor to revoke the permanent cancellation of an SFI leader's hostel admission, pointing out that the action came just before the end-semester examinations and could affect his academic performance.

In a letter dated November 19, the Central University of Kerala Teachers' Association (CUKTA) urged Vice-Chancellor Prof Siddu P Algur to withdraw the hostel cancellation order or, at least, suspend the order until the examinations conclude on November 27.

The Central University of Kerala on November 13 "permanently cancelled" the hostel admission of SFI unit secretary S Syed Ali, a second-year MSW student, after he led a protest demanding access to a restricted reading room in the library, round the clock. Earlier, he led a protest demanding round-the-clock service at the university's health centre.

Syed Ali speaking to the media. Photo: Special Arrangement.

In October, he was suspended from the hostel and the campus after he led a protest against the presence of RSS leaders during a national seminar on Vande Mataram. The suspension was revoked conditionally after two weeks.

The teachers, however, said forcing residential students to vacate their accommodation during examinations could impose considerable logistical, financial and psychological burdens on them.

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Syed Ali, a native of Kollam, now lives with a family that runs a shop near the campus in Periya.

CUKTA said that the disciplinary proceedings against Syed Ali may continue but urged the V-C to ensure that the students had access to accommodation and essential facilities during the examination period.

The university had also barred five students, including Syed Ali, from accessing the library and reading room until further orders.

On November 4, the university registrar issued a circular announcing round-the-clock access to the library reading room for research scholars and postgraduate students until November 30.

A university official said the access was given based on students' demand and protest during the April exams.

But the university set up two reading areas in the library, one on the ground floor with 120 seats and one on the first floor with around 100 seats.

The official said during nighttime -- from 11 pm onwards -- the students had access only to the ground-floor reading room and not the one on the first floor.

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The upper-floor section was kept closed after 11 pm over security concerns, the value of books and a shortage of staff to supervise the entire library, he said.

However, the students said the November 4 circular did not specify that only the ground-floor reading hall would be available at night and demanded access to both reading rooms. They initially made their request verbally, and then wrote emails seeking access to both reading rooms. When the university ignored the request, they protested. Syed Ali was at the forefront of the protest. The university official called him a "repeat offender" for raising "unreasonable demands to tarnish the institution's image".

Five students who took part in the protest were denied access to the library till further notice. Syed Ali is among the five.

Both actions were taken based on the notes sent by Proctor Prof P Sreekumar. The students had a run-in with him during the Vande Mataram protest. The SFI had disrupted his presentation during the two-day seminar, leading to the suspension of five students from the hostel and campus.

The official quoted above said Syed Ali's suspension after the Vande Mataram seminar protest was revoked on the condition that he would not engage in more protests and would focus on studies. "He violated it repeatedly," the official said.

With the final examinations continuing until November 27, CUKTA has sought an early decision on its appeal, saying the students' academic interests should not be compromised by the loss of their accommodation during this period.