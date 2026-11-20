Kottayam: Three men were taken into police custody for allegedly consuming alcohol inside a KSRTC bus travelling from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening.

The incident occurred while the bus was on its way to Thiruvananthapuram. The three men, reportedly natives of Thiruvananthapuram, were seated at the rear of the bus and were sharing alcohol inside a packaged drinking water bottle.

A video of the incident, shot by fellow passengers, has since circulated on social media. It shows the three men passing the bottle among themselves even as the bus continued its journey. The conductor can be seen issuing tickets to passengers at the front of the bus.

After other passengers alerted the conductor, the bus was diverted to the Pandalam police station, where the three men were taken into custody.

A police officer at the Pandalam station said a case would be registered against the three.