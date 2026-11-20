A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died tragically after a candy got stuck in his throat at Pallam in Parappukkara, Thrissur.

The deceased has been identified as Abel, son of Ruby and Anu, residents of Thottungal Puthuppilliparambu, Pallam.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am. After finding out that the candy had got stuck in the child's throat, he was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Parappukkara. However, doctors could not save him.

The body has been shifted to the Thrissur District General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Puthukkad Police have initiated further proceedings.

Abel is survived by his elder brother, Aaron, a Class 6 student.