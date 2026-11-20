Kerala’s largest international literature and cultural festival, Manorama Hortus, is set to commence on December 3, 2026, at Subhash Park in Kochi. The grand four-day event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, marking the beginning of an enriching confluence of distinguished writers, artists and cultural icons.

Packed schedule and diverse lineup

Centred around the theme 'Life, Up Close', the third edition of Hortus promises an engaging experience for attendees of all ages. The festival features over 400 speakers across 160 sessions, alongside 20 special events including interactive workshops, stand-up comedy, a dedicated chef studio, a children’s pavilion, comic showcases and a short film festival.

High-voltage performances and plays

The opening evening on Dec 3 will feature musical performances by Indulekha Warrier and Aloshi. The following day, Dec 4, brings the Decibel finale alongside actress Kalki Koechlin’s celebrated play 'Belly of the Beast'. Theatre enthusiasts can also catch 'Spinal Cord', directed by Deepan Sivaraman, on Dec 5 and Dec 6.

Star-studded musical nights

Music lovers are in for a treat with legendary singer Usha Uthup performing live on the evening of Dec 5. The festival will draw to a grand close on Dec 6 with a high-energy concert by rock band Motherjane.