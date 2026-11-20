The undisputed showstopper in the classroom hosting the High School Robotics competition was a wheelchair - and not just any wheelchair, but one extraordinary piece of smart engineering. Having assembled the entire prototype in just two hours, Muhammed Ashraf, a Class VIII student from NAM Higher Secondary School in Peringathur, Kannur, proved he is quite the prodigy.

The model scored a perfect ten for execution and finish. It features a compact white cap; once the user wears it, the wheelchair navigates in whichever direction they tilt their head. In essence, it reads the user's intent through a simple nod, enabled by a sensor fitted to the back of the cap.

To make things even better, the wheelchair is convertible - easily transforming into a flat stretcher. It also comes equipped with an automated medicine dispenser that ensures doses are administered right on time; all one needs to do is schedule the medication hours via a mobile app.

Muhammed Ashraf’s smart wheelchair bagged first place in the State High School Robotics competition. The Kerala State school science fair and Skill Fest are being held at Mannarkkad in Palakkad. The fair will draw to a close on Saturday.