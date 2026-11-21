A 27-year-old Keralite woman living in Sharjah has proved to be a lucky charm for her husband after winning 25,000 dirhams in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly e-draw. She was among four expatriates from India, Iraq, and the Philippines who shared a total prize pool of 100,000 dirhams in the first weekly e-draw of November.

Aardra Kizhakke Chethil, who works as a building administrator in Sharjah, arrived in the UAE a year ago with her husband. While her husband and his group of nine friends had been buying Big Ticket entries for several years without success, this time they decided to register the ticket under Aardra's name for the very first time. The randomly selected ticket clinched the 25,000 dirham prize.

Aardra initially dismissed the notification call from Big Ticket representatives as a prank. It was only after verifying the winning numbers on the official Big Ticket website that the reality set in. She expressed her joy at being able to share the win with her husband and his persistent group of friends, adding that the prize money would be split equally among all ten members. Having already purchased a ticket for the upcoming draw, Aardra revealed she is yet to decide how to spend her share of the winnings.

Charity, Christmas gifts, and lucky tickets

Another Indian winner in the weekly draw was 55-year-old Susairaj Baski Rajan, a Chennai native who has been running a business in Dubai for 30 years. Having consistently bought tickets individually for four years, Susairaj finally struck gold. He announced that he plans to use his winnings to support charitable initiatives and fund free food distribution through local churches.

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Meanwhile, Philippine national Jade Pansalan, who works in marketing in Dubai, secured his win through a joint ticket purchased with his father and uncle. Jade plans to utilise the funds to buy Christmas presents for his family. The fourth winner, Iraqi resident Rand Fattah, claimed 25,000 dirhams with ticket number 280060, purchased on 11 November.

Tickets for the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draws can be purchased online at www.bigticket.ae or at physical counters located at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport, and Morafiq centres.