Mavoor: Stripped of even the most basic amenities, the Kalpalli Padathumkandi Anganwadi is currently forced to run out of a tiny, shuttered shop space, haphazardly cordoned off with plastic sheets. Without a safe, dedicated building of its own, both early childhood learning and meal preparation take place in cramped, precarious conditions.

The space is far too confined for toddlers to sit comfortably, let alone learn and play. Adjoining this room, an extension shielded only by flimsy plastic sheets doubles as a makeshift kitchen where meals are cooked and daily chores are carried out. Trapped under these plastic covers, the children and staff are exposed to grave hazards, particularly during torrential downpours and scorching heatwaves.

The root of this crisis is the lack of a permanent facility. A plot under the Public Works Department (PWD) had already been identified, surveyed, and demarcated for a new building. However, the land has yet to be officially handed over to the local panchayat.

Only by cutting through the technical hurdles and bureaucratic red tape stalling the transfer can these young children finally have the safe haven they deserve. Kalpalli is not alone—three out of the 29 anganwadis in the panchayat still do not have a roof of their own.