Thiruvananthapuram: Sabarimala pilgrims will be allowed to carry the sacred irumudikettu in aircraft cabins, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Saturday, adding that this is the third consecutive year the government has granted the permission.

The minister shared the order on X, confirming the continuation of the exemption for Ayyappa devotees travelling by air for their annual pilgrimage. "I am happy to share that the permission for devotees to carry their Irumudi Kettu in the aircraft cabin has been continued for the third consecutive year," he said.

Naidu said the decision was taken in consideration of the religious sentiments of devotees and the centuries-old tradition associated with carrying the irumudikettu. "The carrying of sacred Irumudi Kettu by Sabarimala pilgrims is a centuries-old tradition that has deep faith and devotion," the minister said.

He added that necessary instructions had been issued to all concerned authorities, including the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport operators, to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey for pilgrims.

Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa! 🙏 The carrying of sacred Irumudi Kettu by Sabrimala pilgrims is a centuries-old tradition that has deep faith and devotion. Respecting the sentiments, I am happy to share that the permission for devotees to carry their Irumudi Kettu in the aircraft cabin has been continued for the third consecutive year. It has been ensured that the necessary instructions are issued to all concerned authorities, including BCAS, CISF and airport operators, so that our Ayyappa devotees can undertake their pilgrimage with ease and without any inconvenience. May Lord Ayyappa's blessings be with everyone undertaking this sacred journey. స్వామియే శరణం అయ్యప్ప శబరిమలై అయ్యప్ప స్వామి భక్తులు పవిత్రమైన ఇరుముడిని తమ వెంట తీసుకెళ్లడం శతాబ్దాలుగా కొనసాగుతున్న భక్తి సంప్రదాయం. భక్తుల మనోభావాలను గౌరవిస్తూ, విమానాల్లో ఇరుముడిను క్యాబిన్‌లో తీసుకెళ్లేందుకు అనుమతులను వరుసగా మూడో ఏడాది కూడా కొనసాగిస్తున్నామని తెలియజేయడానికి సంతోషిస్తున్నాను. అయ్యప్ప భక్తులు తమ పవిత్ర యాత్రను ఎలాంటి ఇబ్బందులు లేకుండా సాఫీగా కొనసాగించేందుకు బీసీఏఎస్, సీఐఎస్ఎఫ్, విమానాశ్రయ నిర్వాహకులతో సహా సంబంధిత అధికారులందరికీ అవసరమైన సూచనలు జారీ చేయడం జరిగింది. పవిత్రమైన ఈ యాత్రను చేపడుతున్న ప్రతి ఒక్కరిపై ఆ అయ్యప్ప స్వామి ఆశీస్సులు ఉండాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) November 21, 2026