Perumbavoor: Glaring safety violations in industrial units - particularly plywood manufacturing plants - continue to claim the lives of innocent children. In the latest tragedy, four-year-old Meraj Sheikh, who had accompanied his mother to the Amazon Plywood factory at Mudickal Vettikkattukunnu, died after getting trapped in a conveyor belt. This follows a horrific incident four years ago in Vengola, where a young girl drowned after falling into a factory’s waste pit. These are not isolated tragedies; workplace accidents involving children have become alarmingly frequent.

While factory owners officially prohibit workers from bringing their children to work, many migrant parents have little choice but to bring them along. Management and supervisors routinely turn a blind eye to their presence—a lapse in oversight that frequently ends in catastrophe. The absence of basic safety perimeters around deep wells, open furnaces, and heavy machinery compounds the danger. Meanwhile, both the police and the Labour Department face severe criticism for failing to carry out proactive, routine inspections to curb these hazardous practices.

In light of these recurring incidents, the district administration has ordered stringent action to eradicate child labour among the children of migrant workers across the Perumbavoor industrial belt. A joint inspection survey led by the Social Justice, Police, and Labour departments has been mandated.

Trapped in machinery, abandoned by employers: A six-year-old’s ordeal

A family from Assam has been pushed to the brink after their six-year-old son suffered catastrophic leg injuries in a factory mishap. Running from pillar to post, the family is struggling to afford his mounting medical care.

Reyhan Ahmed, son of Jakir Hussain, is currently recuperating in Assam. The accident occurred at a factory in Keezhillam Panikkambalam, where the boy had accompanied his father. While the workers had stepped out for lunch, Reyhan was caught in the running machinery.

With his left leg severely mangled, the boy was initially rushed to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital under the employer's supervision. However, the family was soon left stranded without funds for his follow-up care. Jakir recounted that the factory owner promised to reimburse the medical bills if they produced receipts, prompting the family to take Reyhan back to Assam for specialised surgery at a private hospital.

Although the child’s condition has shown slight improvement, the employer has since gone back on his word. The family alleges that the owner now refuses to answer their calls whenever they reach out for the promised financial assistance. Jakir Hussain, his wife, his brother, and his sister-in-law were all employed at the very same unit.

Daycare for migrant children shuts down

A mobile creche (daycare) launched in August 2023 at Onamkulam in Vengola panchayat to support working migrant parents survived for barely two years before shutting down. It was a pioneering initiative - the first in Kerala funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under the district administration.

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The facility was originally conceived in the aftermath of the tragic death of a young girl who drowned in a plywood factory's waste pit in Vengola. Designed to give working parents a safe alternative, the crèche accommodated children between six months and six years of age, running from 7.00 am to 7.00 pm. Operational costs were jointly sponsored by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Foundation and the Sawmill and Plywood Manufacturers Association (SOPMA).

Spearheaded by then-District Collector N S K Umesh and Panchayat President Shihab Pallikkal, the centre was eventually abandoned and closed when succeeding officials and public representatives failed to sustain the project.