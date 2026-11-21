Kochi. The decision follows mounting public concern over conflicting Air Quality Index (AQI) readings reported by different sources for Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The committee comprises Suresh Ramasubramanya Iyer, Senior Fellow and Area Convener at the Centre for Air Quality Research, New Delhi; Dr George K Varghese, Professor of Environmental Engineering at NIT Calicut; and S Sreekala, Chairperson of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Tasked with tracking ambient air quality trends in both cities, the panel will identify the root causes of the data discrepancies and suggest corrective measures. Alongside the overall AQI, it will evaluate the concentration of key pollutants, including PM 2.5, PM 10, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and ozone.

The committee will specifically look into the variations among readings reported by the Central and State Pollution Control Boards, other official monitoring stations, satellite systems, and private sensor networks. Based on this analysis, the panel will recommend a standardised, authoritative data reference for the Pollution Control Board. It will also evaluate whether the state's existing air quality monitoring infrastructure is sufficient and propose necessary upgrades to the government.

Additionally, the study will assess pollution stemming from vehicular emissions, construction and road dust, open waste burning, and industrial activity. It will then outline both short and long-term action plans for various government agencies. Once the findings are submitted, the government will consider broader public-awareness initiatives, including the installation of real-time AQI display boards at major hubs across the city.