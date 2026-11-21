Kochi: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) camp in Kalamassery, Kochi, has been suspended pending an inquiry for allegedly assaulting a vehicle driver ferrying Sabarimala pilgrims at Nilakkal in the early hours of Saturday.

The suspended officer, Jijo, was deployed at Nilakkal on special Sabarimala duty. Following a preliminary report by the Nilakkal Special Officer, Sabarimala Police Chief Coordinator ADGP P Vijayan ordered a formal inquiry into the incident. As Jijo belongs to the Kalamassery AR camp under the Ernakulam Rural Police, the Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police issued the suspension order.

Earlier on Saturday, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, when approached by reporters for his reaction, assured that the incident would be looked into seriously.

The victim, Prashanth, a native of North Paravur in Ernakulam district, had driven around 12 pilgrims, including children, to Nilakkal in a van. According to his complaint, the altercation took place around 4:20 am following a dispute over parking arrangements.

Prashanth said he had been allotted parking slot number nine and had stopped along the way to seek directions from police personnel on duty. They informed him that the designated parking area was further ahead and advised him to stop near the entrance to allow the pilgrims to get down.

While the pilgrims were alighting and unloading their Irumudikettu (sacred bundles) from the rear of the vehicle, Jijo allegedly arrived and insisted that the vehicle be moved immediately. The officer reportedly refused to wait despite the pilgrims requesting a few moments to unload the remaining bundles.

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After closing the rear door, Prashanth prepared to move the vehicle. However, the officer allegedly recorded its number plate and name board before threatening him.

“He stood by the side and told me, ‘Your house is in Mattancherry, isn't it? I'll pick you up when you’re there,’” Prashanth said.

When he clarified that he was from North Paravur, adding that it was the Chief Minister’s hometown, the officer allegedly lost his temper.

“He asked, ‘Oh, just because you’re from the Chief Minister’s hometown, do you think you’ve grown horns?' and pulled out the vehicle’ s keys and walked away,” Prashanth alleged.

As the officer began communicating over his wireless set, Prashanth feared the confrontation was escalating and took out his mobile phone to record the incident.

Video footage of the altercation, which has since gone viral, shows the officer lunging at Prashanth and slapping him while asking, “Why are you taking a photo?”

“The exact moment I turned on the video to record, he landed a single blow right near my face. The impact caused my phone screen to get pressed, which paused the video. Even after that, he hit me two or three more times. If the pilgrims hadn't come running back when I screamed for help, they would have beaten me up badly,” Prashanth alleged.

Pilgrims and other bystanders intervened, questioned the officer’s actions and brought the situation under control.

Prashanth later lodged a formal complaint with senior police officials, submitting the video footage as evidence. The departmental inquiry into the officer’s conduct is currently underway.