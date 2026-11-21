Kottayam: The newly constructed hall commemorating Abraham Itticheria—who helmed the Kottayam Public Library for half a century—along with the renovated K P S Menon Hall, will be inaugurated on the 24th of this month. The formal gathering is scheduled for 3.30 pm and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Library President V B Binu will preside over the ceremony. Built adjacent to the K P S Menon Hall, the new facility honours Itticheria’s lifelong dedication to the institution, which spanned four years as secretary and 46 years as president.

The refurbished K P S Menon Hall can seat 1,200 people and now features full air-conditioning and newly installed glass entrance doors. The adjacent Abraham Itticheria Memorial Hall is an air-conditioned auditorium with a seating capacity of 300. Following the inaugural ceremony, acclaimed actor and theatre personality Sajitha Madathil will perform a ‘Podcast Opera’ at 6:00 pm, announced President V B Binu, Secretary K C Vijayakumar, Vice President Oommen C Vengal, and Children’s Library Executive Director V. Jayakumar.

Stepping into its 145th year

Established in 1882 by Diwan Peshkar T Rama Rao, this historic institution is completing 144 years of service. It boasts a collection of over 2.5 lakh books and a readership of more than 6,000 members. Facilities include an extensive reference section, an art gallery named after master sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman, a mini-theatre, dedicated study halls for research scholars and civil service aspirants, and various cultural clubs. Moving with the times, the library has also digitised its rare archives. Renowned artist Kanayi Kunhiraman is expected to visit soon to oversee the construction of an open-air amphitheatre and an ornate gateway; he will also donate a selection of his personal books and paintings to the library.

Young readers flock to the stacks

The Children’s Wing witnessed a remarkable surge this year, enrolling 762 new young readers between the ages of 4 and 18, according to governing board member Rebecca Baby Ipe. The youngsters make regular weekly visits to borrow books. This uptick is partly driven by schools organising visits to introduce children to the world of literature. Enamoured by the space, many students later return with their parents to sign up for regular memberships. Fiction in Malayalam and English, history, and general reference works remain the top favourites among these young patrons.

A reader’s tribute: 4,000 books in four years

Demonstrating an extraordinary love for sharing knowledge, Kumaranalloor native Praveen Gopalakrishnan has gifted 4,000 books to the public library over the last four years. Library officials noted that this generous donation is valued at approximately ₹15 lakh. An avid bibliophile, Praveen has made it a personal tradition to pass books on to the library shelves the moment he finishes reading them.