Kannur: A bulging protective wall around a pillar of the newly constructed Pilathara underpass—part of the ongoing National Highway expansion—has sparked serious safety concerns among locals.

The protective casing at the base of the underpass’s main load-bearing pillars has pushed outward, leaving noticeable gaps between the concrete slabs in several places. The issue was first spotted yesterday morning by local freight transport workers, who immediately alerted National Highway authorities.

However, representatives from the contracting firm, Megha, downplayed the concerns, clarifying that the underpass's core pillars have not suffered any structural damage. They stated that the issue is limited to the outer crash barrier, which was built specifically to shield the load-bearing pillars in the event of a vehicular collision.

The contractors explained that these protective walls are intentionally built with a clearance gap around the main columns to absorb impact. They maintained that the visible gap is merely a result of this design feature and insisted that the underpass itself is structurally sound.