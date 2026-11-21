Malappuram: Malappuram police have arrested a Nigerian national, Ikechukwu Paul Ogbonna (40), suspected to be the kingpin of an international drug trafficking network supplying MDMA to Keralam and other states, along with his wife, Aarthi (42), from Mumbai.

The arrests were made by a special investigation team led by Kondotty police inspector Sangeeth Punathil. The team travelled to Mumbai and tracked down the couple in Ulwe while they were allegedly preparing to flee to Nigeria after transferring their drug money out of India.

The investigation began following the seizure of MDMA from Ratheesh (38), a resident of Thattaramchola House in Aroor near Kondotty in June. Further investigation into the case led the police to the international drug trafficking network operating across several states.

According to police, Paul, who arrived in India 15 years ago, married Mumbai native Aarthi eight years ago and was living in the city. While maintaining a family life in Mumbai, he allegedly ran a drug distribution network supplying MDMA to Keralam and Karnataka. The couple is suspected to have amassed crores of rupees through drug trafficking.

With several key members of the network already arrested in Keralam, the couple allegedly began transferring the proceeds of drug sales to Nigeria and were preparing to leave India. They were arrested while attempting to escape, police said.

Police in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Palakkad districts were searching for the couple in connection with several major drug trafficking cases. A search of their residence in Mumbai led to the seizure of nearly ₹2 lakh in cash, mobile phones and crucial documents allegedly linked to the drug trafficking network.

With the latest arrests, around 10 people have been arrested from different states in connection with the Kondotty MDMA seizure case. The investigation has been intensified to trace and arrest other members of the network.