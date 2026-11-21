Kozhikode: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intervened after the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) informally conveyed its displeasure over being sidelined in key national-level engagements of the INDIA bloc, assuring the party that its concerns would receive due consideration in future programmes.

It is learnt that IUML senior leader and MP E T Mohammed Basheer raised the issue with Rahul Gandhi during a recent meeting, bringing to his attention the League's growing resentment over what it perceives as its exclusion from important political engagements organised by the opposition alliance. Rahul Gandhi is understood to have assured that the party's concerns would be addressed and that it would receive due consideration in future INDIA bloc events.

The intervention comes amid growing unease within the IUML over its treatment by the Congress-led opposition alliance, despite the League being one of the key constituents of the INDIA bloc and an active participant in its protest programmes.

"We expect the IUML to receive proper consideration in future national-level events organised by the INDIA bloc. A major protest is likely to be launched by the alliance against the NDA government ahead of the upcoming Parliament session. Hopefully, we will have a significant role in those protest programmes," a senior IUML leader told Onmanorama.

The League's concerns were further reinforced by its absence from the November 16 function in Delhi to release Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. Several leaders from INDIA bloc constituents, including the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party and National Conference, were invited to the event. Even leaders from outside the opposition alliance, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Joseph Vijay, were among the invitees. However, no IUML leader was invited, adding to the party's perception that it was being deliberately kept away from significant national-level political engagements.

The latest development follows the League's earlier complaints over its exclusion from the INDIA bloc's protest rally at Ramlila Maidan against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the opposition delegation's visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The IUML had expected its national general secretary and Kerala Industries and IT Minister P K Kunhalikutty to be given an opportunity to address the Ramlila Maidan gathering. However, he was not invited to speak, even as CPM general secretary M A Baby was given the opportunity. The party had also expressed displeasure over its initial exclusion from the delegation to meet the President. Though senior MP E T Mohammed Basheer was subsequently included as the eleventh member, he could not join the delegation as the President's office permitted only ten representatives.

The League had also alleged that its student wing, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), was overlooked in a meeting convened to discuss the proposed public impeachment campaign against Gyanesh Kumar, despite the participation of other student organisations in the protests.

The IUML had earlier suspected that the perceived marginalisation was linked to factional equations within the Congress, particularly resentment among a section of its Kerala leadership over the League's growing influence in the state government and its open support for V D Satheesan during the contest for the Chief Minister's post following the Assembly election.

The party had maintained that its support for Satheesan was intended to prevent political uncertainty in Kerala and ensure stability in the Congress-led government. However, it suspected that the stand had displeased a section of the Congress leadership, which could be influencing the League's treatment at the national level.