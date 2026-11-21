Muvattupuzha: The town’s streets have once again been plunged into darkness after the newly installed modern streetlights along the Kacherithazham–PO Junction stretch stopped functioning. The lighting system was set up as part of the town’s road development initiative. A total of 88 LED fixtures mounted on 44 lampposts have been rendered non-operational. The blackout occurred just days after the launch, triggered when an out-of-control vehicle knocked down one of the poles.

Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan had officially switched on the lights on October 11. The very next day, a vehicle rammed into a post, bringing it crashing down. When authorities subsequently attempted to restore power to the remaining lights, they discovered a current leakage that caused mild electric shocks to those who touched the poles. Power to the entire grid was immediately cut off as a safety precaution. Each post is fitted with two high-lumen, energy-efficient LED luminaires designed to brighten the stretch while keeping power consumption low.

Maintenance left in limbo by Keltron

The state-run Keltron was tasked with both the installation and upkeep of the system. However, residents complain that no repair work has been initiated so far, despite the issue being flagged to the agency by several people, including the MLA. The modern lighting system was meant to ensure safer night-time travel, reduce road accidents, and give a boost to evening trade in the town.

Local residents have now demanded that the authorities expedite repairs to restore the lights immediately, alongside installing speed cameras along the corridor to curb reckless driving and overspeeding.