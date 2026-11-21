Pampady: A major tragedy was averted on Friday thanks to the courage and presence of mind of a local resident, who entered a home engulfed in leaking cooking gas and safely carried out the cylinder. The man, identified as Nebu Thomas Ottaplackal (42), a native of Velloor Gramattom, is being widely praised for his timely intervention.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am yesterday at the residence of Chellamma Cherian (Puthuparambil) in Gramattom Ward 2. Gas began leaking with a loud hiss from a new cylinder that had been delivered just the previous day. As a pungent, overpowering odour rapidly spread through the house and neighbourhood, the panicked homeowner called out to her neighbours for help.

Word quickly reached a nearby shop where Nebu happened to be standing. Sensing the gravity of the situation, he rushed to the scene and immediately alerted both the Pampady Fire and Rescue Services and the local gas agency.

Guided by instructions from fire officials over the phone, Nebu braved the danger and entered the house. Following their exact directions, to hold his thumb firmly over the valve to curb the leak without jostling the cylinder, he carefully carried it outside into the open air and secured it with the safety cap. Locals noted that Nebu’s calm, timely action prevented what could have easily turned into a catastrophic explosion.