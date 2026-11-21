Aroor: Today, as the world observes World Fisheries Day, Dr Jyothish will once again be out on the Kaithappuzha backwaters, casting his nets just to earn a living. After completing his Master’s degree in Economics, he earned his PhD from Mahatma Gandhi University in 2021. In a twist of cruel irony, his doctoral thesis was on the ‘Livelihood Factors of Traditional Fisherfolk in Alappuzha District’—a reality he now lives every day.

People’s representatives, including cabinet ministers, had visited his modest home with assurances of employment, but those promises remained on paper. Confronted by the harsh reality that a doctorate alone cannot put food on the table, Jyothish eventually returned to the waters of Kaithappuzha. His workday begins at 4.00 pm and stretches through the night, ending only after he brings his catch to the Aroor fish market the next morning.

The 42-year-old is the youngest of four children born to traditional fisherfolk, Kavalungal Thankappan and Vilasini. Beneath his resilient exterior lies a quiet grief—the heartbreak of failing to secure a decent job to comfort and care for his ailing parents in the twilight of their lives. In the dilapidated, 40-year-old tiled house his father built, Jyothish struggles even to keep his hard-earned degree certificates and books dry during heavy downpours. Through it all, his dream remains alive: to stand before a classroom as a college lecturer.