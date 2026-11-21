Thiruvananthapuram: A six-language digital platform providing travel information, details of facilities and local updates for Sabarimala pilgrims has been launched by the Keralam Local Self Government Department (LSGD) to make the annual pilgrimage safer and more convenient.

The SARAN (Sabarimala Assistance and Route Advisory Network) platform, developed by the department's IT wing, was formally launched by LSGD Minister K M Shaji. The 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season began at the Lord Ayyappa temple on November 17.

According to an official statement, the platform brings together information on resting centres along the pilgrimage routes, basic amenities, transport facilities and local announcements. Available in Malayalam, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, it enables pilgrims from different states to access essential information in their preferred language.

Pilgrims can access the platform by scanning a QR code through their mobile browsers. There is no need to download a separate application, and the platform can also be added to the phone's home screen.

The location feature helps users find nearby resting centres, arranged by distance. They can also search for centres by entering their names or the names of the local bodies concerned.

The platform provides details of the capacity of each resting centre and the facilities available, including drinking water, toilets, bathing arrangements, parking, mobile charging points, volunteer services and amenities for persons with disabilities.

Its live map feature helps pilgrims locate nearby hospitals, police stations, fire stations, ATMs, petrol pumps and bus stations. Directions to these facilities are available through Google Maps.

Daily pooja timings are displayed on the home screen, while updates on annadanam (free food), special bus services and medical camps will also be provided. Pilgrims can rate the cleanliness of resting centres and register complaints through the platform. Local Self Government Department Principal Director Divya S Iyer urged pilgrims to make maximum use of the facility.

Excise checks intensified

Meanwhile, the Excise Department has stepped up enforcement against the use of narcotics and tobacco products during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

Inspections conducted so far have resulted in the registration of 96 cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). The department has collected fines totalling ₹19,200 and seized 300 grams of tobacco products.

The sale and use of liquor, narcotic substances and prohibited tobacco products are strictly banned at the Sannidhanam (temple complex), Pamba and along the pilgrimage routes.

A round-the-clock control room has been set up to coordinate enforcement activities. Inspections will be intensified in the coming days, officials said. Pilgrims can report violations through the Sannidhanam Excise grievance redressal helpline, they added.