Kochi: A gang of seven habitual offenders allegedly plotted a daylight robbery over drinks at a bar, assaulted a 65-year-old differently-abled shopkeeper in his store at Kuruppampady in Ernakulam and fled with his eight-sovereign gold chain. The police have now arrested all seven accused, with the last arrest made on Thursday, more than two weeks after the incident that took place on November 4.

The gang targeted the man, who runs a shop at Nangelippady in Pulluvazhy, Rayamangalam. The accused allegedly noticed the gold chain he wore and chose the afternoon, expecting the area to be deserted. They also knew that since the man’s one leg was amputated, it would be difficult for him to defend himself.

According to Kuruppampady Circle Inspector Rince M Thomas, the accused are habitual offenders from different districts who came together to execute the robbery. They include two persons from Idukki, one from Pathanamthitta and four from the Perumbavoor area. Several have previous criminal cases, including theft and chain-snatching offences.

The seven allegedly hatched the plan while drinking at a bar in Perumbavoor. Around 11.45 am on November 4, they reached the shop in an autorickshaw. Two remained inside the vehicle while two others stood outside to keep watch. Anoop (47), Pranav K Praveen alias Daniel (26) and Emil Eljo Elias (29) entered the shop, pretending to buy cigarettes.

As Thomas turned to fetch them, the trio allegedly attacked him, punching him in the face and knocking him to the floor. One of them then pulled the gold chain from his neck, while another took ₹300 and a packet of cigarettes from the counter.

The other accused are Sujith (36), Reneesh Ali (44), Muhammed Aliyar alias Mannu Aliyar (54) and Sunil Vasu (44). All seven have been remanded to judicial custody.

"They pushed him down, snapped his chain and ran away,” CI Thomas told Onmanorama. The victim was taken to hospital but did not sustain life-threatening injuries. A small portion of the snapped chain remained in his hand as he tried to resist the attack.

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The stolen property was valued at ₹7.35 lakh in the FIR, including the chain worth ₹7,34,700. The police confirmed that the chain weighed eight sovereigns.

After the robbery, the gang allegedly sold the chain at a jewellery shop in Perumbavoor for just ₹1.20 lakh. They then went to a bar, consumed alcohol and shared the proceeds.

Following the victim's complaint, Kuruppampady police registered a case under Sections 309(6) (robbery causing hurt), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 332(b) (house-trespass to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment for life) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A special team was formed to trace the accused. Despite their attempts to evade arrest by switching off mobile phones and moving between locations, police tracked them through scientific investigation.

Two accused were arrested on the second day itself, while the remaining five were apprehended subsequently. The final arrest was made on November 20.

The police have recovered a portion of the stolen gold from the jewellery shop where it was sold. Further investigation is under way to establish the gang’s involvement in other crimes.

The investigation team was led by the CI, and the team included Sub-Inspectors Eldho Paul, P P Abhilash and K M Abhi, along with Senior Civil Police Officers Irshad, Noufal, Arun K Karunan and Sreejith, and Civil Police Officers Kunjumon, Deepak, Rajith and Ramanath.