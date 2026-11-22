Thiruvananthapuram: E M Radha, daughter of former Chief Minister of Keralam and veteran Communist leader, the late E M S Namboodiripad, passed away on Sunday. She was 70.

Radha, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, was serving as a member of the Kerala State Senior Citizens' Commission. She was earlier a member of the Kerala State Women's Commission and also served as administration manager of the CPI(M)-owned Malayalam daily, Deshabhimani.

An active presence in the political, social and cultural spheres of Keralam, Radha authored the memoir 'EMS: Makalude Ormakal' (EMS: A Daughter's Memories), in which she shared her recollections of her father.

She was the youngest of the four children of Namboodiripad and Arya Antharjanam. She was survived by her husband, C K Guptan, and son, Siddharth Guptan.