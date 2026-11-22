A routine check of a lottery ticket app on her mobile phone turned into a life-changing moment for Sneha Joy, a Malayali living in Edmonton, Canada, who has won $5 million (over ₹30 crore) in the LOTTO 6/49 lottery.

Joy discovered her fortune while checking her ticket on the Lotto Spot app following the October 21 draw. To her astonishment, she had matched all six numbers in the Classic jackpot, making her an instant multi-millionaire.

“I was shocked!” she said while claiming the prize, recalling her reaction to the unexpected win.

Describing the rush of emotions that followed the discovery, Joy summed it up in three words: “Shock. Happy. Relief.”

Although she enjoys playing Lotto 6/49, the Edmonton resident admitted that she had never anticipated winning such a staggering amount.

With $5 million now in her bank account, Joy is already thinking about how the windfall will transform her life. Her first priority, according to a media release issued by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, is to clear her mortgage, freeing herself from a major financial commitment. She then hopes to embark on a trip around the world.

“I’m going to pay off my mortgage,” she explained. “After that, I’m going to take a trip around the world!”

Joy also wants to share her newfound fortune with her family, ensuring that her loved ones benefit from the unexpected stroke of luck.

“I’m also going to share with family,” she said.

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Joy purchased the winning ticket through the Lotto Spot app and matched all six numbers — 1, 10, 18, 22, 33 and 37 — in the October 21 Lotto 6/49 Classic draw, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.