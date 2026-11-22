Moolamattom: A bureaucratic deadlock over felling a few trees has brought the construction of the new Fire and Rescue Station building here to a grinding halt.

Although the project has secured administrative sanction, work cannot break ground until the standing timber on the plot is cleared. The Forest Department had initially valued the trees on the fire station’s property at ₹80,000.

However, tenders floated three consecutive times at that base price found no takers. Authorities subsequently slashed the valuation to ₹75,000, but five subsequent auctions met the same fate, failing to draw a single bidder. As a result, the entire construction project remains in limbo, as site preparation cannot proceed until the trees are removed.

The fire station is located on a 99-cent plot transferred by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). While blueprints for the modern facility have long been finalised, actual work has been endlessly deferred. For years, the station has functioned out of an abandoned, tin-roofed KSEB warehouse, subjecting fire personnel to appalling working conditions. The makeshift structure turns into a furnace in the scorching summer heat and leaks profusely during the monsoon. Lacking proper ventilation or airflow, the old godown offers little relief to its occupants.

During dry spells, even a moderate gust of wind threatens to blow the corrugated sheets off the roof. With rampant dust triggering chronic allergies and respiratory ailments, exhausted personnel are often forced to abandon the suffocating indoors and rest under the shade of nearby trees.