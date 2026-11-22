Vaikom: A Muraleedharan Nair of ‘Revathy Kailas’, Arattukulangara, has been conferred the Union Government’s prestigious National Gopal Ratna Award (2026). The honour includes a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a citation, which will be presented on November 26 in Patna, Bihar.

The inspiration behind Muraleedharan Nair’s foray into dairy farming was deeply personal. A former pilot, he took to cattle rearing to procure pure milk and panchagavya (traditional cow-based medicinal preparations) for his ailing wife, Geetha. This personal pursuit laid the foundation for AMRO Dairies Pvt. Ltd., which he launched in 2018 near the Arattukulangara Junction with just 20 cows.

Today, the Vaikom farm houses nearly 100 cows. In 2020, he expanded operations by establishing a second farm at Elanji in Ernakulam district. Together, the farms nurture over 500 cattle belonging to indigenous breeds such as Vechur, Gir, and other native varieties, yielding a daily production of 6,000 litres. In addition to online deliveries and counter sales across various locations, the venture also markets a wide range of value-added dairy products.

An NRI for the past 32 years, Muraleedharan Nair operates diverse business ventures in Dubai and runs a flight academy in the United States, training aspiring pilots from around the world. Over the years, his entrepreneurial excellence has won him numerous recognitions.

His focus remains firmly on boosting milk yield through scientific dairy practices and high standards of animal welfare. The primary factor behind his national recognition is his dedicated effort to conserve and breed indigenous cattle varieties. Field evaluations were conducted directly by officials from the Kerala office of the National Dairy Development Board.

Operating with the core objective of providing wholesome A2 milk and dairy products to his home state, AMRO Dairies currently employs over 300 staff in India and abroad. The parent firm, AMRO Group, established in Dubai in 2004, has interests in logistics, shipping, and aviation.

His wife, Geetha, passed away. The couple had two daughters, Veena Muraleedharan (Executive Director, Logistics Business, Dubai) and Seena Muraleedharan (Director, AMRO Dairies).

Hometown Felicitation

Following the national recognition, his hometown came together to celebrate Muraleedharan Nair's feat. Dignitaries, including MLA K Binimon, Municipal Chairman Abdulsalam Rawther, and Municipal Councillors S. Haridasan Nair, D Ranjith Kumar, M K Mahesh, P D Prasad, A C Maniyamma, Sony Sunny, V Anoop, Renuka Ratheesh, B Susheela, K N Madhuri, P K Vijimol, and V Ambili, visited his residence to extend their felicitations.