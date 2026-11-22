Thrissur: Following the intervention of the Kerala High Court, the Public Works Department (PWD) has set the wheels in motion to issue eviction notices starting this week to encroachers along the Ollur stretch. The targeted encroachments span the road between Thalore and the Cheerachi bend. This move comes on the heels of a relentless two-year legal battle waged by members of the People's Anti-Corruption Movement.

In the first phase, action will be taken against 32 encroachers identified during a survey conducted 15 years ago along the stretch from Cheerachi bend to the Industrial Estate. Eviction proceedings along the remaining stretch, from the Industrial Estate to Thalore, will commence once a fresh survey is completed.

Babu Puthenangadi, a native of Chalakudy and the district secretary of the Anti-Corruption People’s Movement, had moved the High Court two years ago seeking the removal of these encroachments. Along with his petition, he submitted crucial evidence, including survey sketches, names of the encroachers, and exact measurements of the illegally occupied land.

The petition highlighted that the Ollur road, originally 21 metres wide, expanding to 30 metres at Ollur Centre, had shrunk to a mere 15 metres due to unchecked encroachment. After reviewing the plea, the High Court directed authorities on December 19, 2024, to clear the encroachments within three months. However, the PWD failed to act. The department stirred only after Babu filed a contempt of court petition, yet even then, the response was confined to a routine site inspection by a designated officer. With Babu approaching the court once again last month, the District Collector finally stepped in to expedite the proceedings.

The court had also directed the authorities to submit an action-taken report within two weeks. In response, the PWD informed the court that eviction notices are currently being drafted. Under the court's directive, the government must reclaim the encroached land within three months of serving the notices.

Meanwhile, serious allegations have surfaced that compensation was improperly awarded to encroachers during land acquisition for the Ollur Centre development project. Condemning this, representatives of the People's Anti-Corruption Movement asserted that squandering taxpayers' money on unlawful occupants is unacceptable and unconstitutional. They have lodged a formal complaint seeking strict disciplinary action against the officials complicit in the payout, warning that they will approach the High Court if authorities fail to act.

"It took a two-year legal battle to force the PWD to reclaim the encroached land along the Cheerachi–Thalore road. Intense political pressure from high-ranking leaders was the sole reason this process was dragged out for so long. We will sustain our fight until every inch of the encroached land is reclaimed. Furthermore, we will take legal recourse against the corrupt officials who disbursed compensation to illegal occupants in the guise of the Ollur Centre development project," said Babu Puthenangadi, the district secretary of the movement.