Thrissur: A hands-on paddy farming workshop was organized jointly by the Paddy Field & Wetland Conservation Committee and the Constitution Protection Collective. Adat Grama Panchayat President P J Devassy inaugurated the workshop, which was held at the Choorakkattukara paddy fields in Adat. Panchayat member K K Sankaranarayanan presided over the event.

Paddy Field and Wetland Conservation Committee Chairman Dr K Vidyasagar, E S Vijayakumar, Adat Farmers Bank President K A Sukumaran, Padavu Committee Convener V N Gopalakrishnan, C L Simon, Y Achyuthaprasad, Dr D Shaijan, and Abdul Sathar addressed the gathering. Researchers and students from the Thrissur Dr John Matthai Centre, NSS volunteers from Kerala Varma College, and higher secondary students from Poothole Bhavan's Vidya Mandir participated in the paddy farming workshop.

The students stepped into the muddy fields to get firsthand experience transplanting paddy seedlings, wrapping up the day by sharing refreshments thoughtfully prepared by the local farmers.