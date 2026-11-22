Vaikom: In an inspiring display of integrity, Srihari Sunil, a Class 9 student and Senior Student Police Cadet (SPC) at Kudavechoor St. Michael's Higher Secondary School, returned a lost wallet containing cash and vital documents to its rightful owner.

Srihari spotted the wallet on the roadside on Saturday morning. Upon checking, he found several ₹500 notes along with important papers. Without hesitation, he handed it over to his teacher and Community Police Officer (CPO), Shinu Joseph, and Woman CPO M T Raji from the Kallara Police Station.

A quick inquiry by the officers revealed that the wallet belonged to a pilgrim from Angamaly who had been visiting Kudavechoor St. Mary's Church. The owner, who had already begun the journey back home, was contacted and promptly returned to collect the lost belongings.

The wallet was handed back to the owner by Srihari in the presence of police officials and fellow students. Both the school authorities and the police department commended Srihari for his exemplary honesty.