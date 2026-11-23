Manorama Hortus is set to host two specialized creative movement workshops catering to children and senior citizens.

The children’s workshop, titled 'Move with Joy', will be led by movement artist and early childhood educator Deepna Daryanani. Designed to introduce movement through play, the sessions will be split by age group: December 4, from 3 pm. to 4 pm., for children aged 9 to 12, and December 5, from 12 pm. to 1 pm., for ages 4 to 7.

A separate session, Creative Movement for Seniors, will be conducted by contemporary dancer and educator Avantika Bahl. Open to participants aged 50 and above, the workshop focuses on body awareness and mindful movement. It is scheduled for December 4, from 11 am to 1 pm. With limited seats available for both sessions, organizers advise early registration.

In addition to the workshops, prominent dancers, actor Navya Nair and Aswathy V Nair, will engage in a conversation reflecting on dance and its significance throughout their lives. Aswathy will also share personal reminiscences of her father, celebrated Malayalam author M T. Vasudevan Nair.

For registrations and further details,://www.manoramahortus.com/