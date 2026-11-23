Balashankar and his family in Kummanam, Kottayam, have built a unique residence that seamlessly combines classic architecture with modern convenience. Spanning 2,630 sq ft on a 30-cent plot, this single-storey home stands out for its elegant fusion of traditional Kerala aesthetics and contemporary design elements.

A striking façade that deceives the eye

At first glance, the house appears to be a two-storey structure, but it is actually a cleverly designed single-storey home. Its exterior charm is defined by a sloping tiled roof built across two tiers, which neatly accommodates a cozy attic space underneath. Because the family frequently hosts gatherings, a sprawling sit-out (poomukham) was made a central feature of the entry. Approximately ten cement pillars finished with a realistic wood texture support the porch roof, while traditional Athangudi tiles adorn the floor. By opting for smart wood alternatives, the owners successfully reduced furnishing costs without compromising on visual elegance.

Seamless open-plan interiors

While the exterior radiates timeless traditional character, the interior transitions into a modern, open-plan layout. Interconnected living spaces create a strong sense of spatial openness throughout the 2,630 sq ft floor plan, which includes a sit-out, living room, dining hall, main kitchen, working kitchen, home theatre, and four bedrooms with attached bathrooms.



A solid teak front door leads directly into the living room. Serving as a decorative partition between the living and dining areas is a classic hanging wooden swing (aattukattil). The dining space features an eight-seater table topped with a sleek Nano White surface.

Smart kitchen and functional master suite

The kitchen introduces several modern functional touches, starting with a Nano White breakfast counter at the entrance. Storage is a key design feature, with generous overhead and under-counter cabinets made from multi-wood material. A separate working kitchen attached to the main area takes care of heavy daily cooking tasks.



The master bedroom, measuring 14x12 ft, prioritises utility and comfort. It includes a king-size bed with concealed hydraulic storage, full-length wardrobes, a dressing nook, a bay window, and an attached bathroom.