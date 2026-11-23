Kozhikode: Actor Mohanlal, attending an event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said on Monday that patriotism and national consciousness are not merely slogans but values and a culture that must be passed on to future generations.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Mathangi Multimedia Recording Studio, established under the initiative of Kesari weekly, in Kozhikode. He emphasised the importance of instilling a sense of patriotism and national pride in the younger generation.

Mohanlal said he had the opportunity to act in several films centred on patriotism and national consciousness, particularly those based on the armed forces. As part of his work on these films, he had visited military camps and border areas on several occasions. These visits had helped him experience patriotism and national pride firsthand, beyond what he had learned through books.

"We are able to live safely because soldiers stand guard at our borders. I have often felt that true patriotism can be seen in the heartbeat of these soldiers," he said.

Mohanlal added that 'Operation Ganga', the film he is currently working on, also has patriotism as its central theme. He said he would continue to contribute to the promotion of patriotism through his work in cinema.

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The actor also noted that, having completed 50 years in the film industry, he had witnessed tremendous technological advancements in filmmaking. Modern technologies such as sync sound have brought about significant progress in cinema, he said.