In 2020, Sneha Joy missed winning a local body election in her hometown of Perumbavoor by just 13 votes. That loss, apparently changed her life, because, she moved on from politics, and shifted to Canada, where she is now trying to digest the news that she has won a staggering CAD 5 million (over ₹30 crore) jackpot in a Canadian lottery.

An engineer from Vengoor near Perumbavoor, Sneha hit the grand prize in the Lotto Spot 6/49 Classic draw held on October 21. The Western Canada Lottery Corporation officially announced her victory on November 20, confirming her as the jackpot winner.

From local politics to Edmonton

Sneha, an engineering graduate with a triple main degree, used to work at a firm in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Kakkanad before trying her luck in local politics. In 2020, she contested as a UDF candidate from the Kaippilly ward in Vengoor panchayat, narrowly losing to her LDF opponent by just 13 votes.

Four months after the election, she married Vijil Varghese, an engineer hailing from Nilambur. The couple relocated to Canada and has been residing in Edmonton for the past five years.

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Humble beginnings

Sneha comes from a middle-class farmer family in Kaippilly. Her father, PP Joy, is the local Congress booth president, and her mother Joly is a homemaker. While local electoral politics did not favor her at the time, fortune has certainly smiled on her abroad, transforming her life overnight.