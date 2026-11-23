Thrissur: The Thrissur Fast Track Special Court-II sentenced actor Sreejith Ravi to one year of imprisonment in a POCSO case involving the alleged exposure of his private parts to minor girls in Ayyanthole.

Special Judge Ramya Menon also imposed a fine of ₹50,000.

The incident took place on July 4, 2022, near SN Park in Ayyanthole. According to the prosecution, Sreejith Ravi, who arrived in a car, exposed himself to two minor girls aged 11 and 14 who were playing in front of an apartment building.

The children informed their parents that a man in a car had behaved in an obscene manner with them. Following a complaint from the parents, the West Police registered a case. The actor was identified after police examined CCTV footage from the area and was later arrested.

Sreejith Ravi was arrested in a similar case in Palakkad in August 2016 as well on charges of exposing himself to school students.

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During the trial, the defence argued that the accused was undergoing medical treatment and that he had missed his medication. However, the court proceeded to pronounce the sentence.

The court has granted him one month to file an appeal and allowed bail during this period. A total of 21 witnesses were examined during the trial.

The court also directed that the ₹50,000 fine, if recovered, be paid to the two survivors.